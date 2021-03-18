INDIANAPOLIS — Marcelette Ann "Marcy" Elick, 82, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Marcy was born on Aug. 5, 1938, in Bremen, Ohio, to Dean and Helen (Fahrer) Brown. They preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Bremen-Rushcreek Memorial High School and Hixon's Floral Design School.
Marcy married the love of her life, James Franklin Elick, on Oct. 28, 1956, in Bremen, Ohio. He preceded her in death.
She also lived in Killeen, Texas, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she retired from Weight Watchers and Lopshire Flowers.
Marcy was an active member of Castleton United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and active in the Variety Bunch.
She always had a project or hobby and was always smiling.
Marcy is survived by sons, David (Virginia), of LaGrange, Indiana, and Alan (Lisa), of Fishers, Indiana; sister-in-law, Sharon Brown; grandchildren, Emily, Lindsay, Ryan, Keith and Justin (Morgan); great-granddaughter, Hannah; lifelong friend, Elaine Brylow; and a large extended family.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Dean Brown; grandsons, Stephen T., James R. and David J. Elick Jr.; and lifelong friend, Jerry Brylow.
Marcy fiercely loved her family and friends. She found so much joy in spending time with them. She loved doing things for others and will be remembered lovingly by so many.
Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Flanner Buchanan-Geist, 7855 Cork Road, Indianapolis, IN 46236, where a funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.
Marcy will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery in Bremen, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to Castleton United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, or Bremen United Methodist Church in Bremen, Ohio.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register and to join Marcy's virtual service.
