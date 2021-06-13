WATERLOO — Mabel S. Bell-Robbins, 79, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home in Waterloo, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to Jessie and Dorothy Ruth (Collins) Bell.
Mabel was a cook for the Green Parrot in Waterloo for 10 years. She also cooked for several other area restaurants before going to work at Tower Automotive in Auburn for six years.
Surviving are four siblings, Claude W. Bell, of Auburn, Victor G. Bell, of Waterloo, Louise (Dan) Call, of Waterloo and Deb A. Schimpf, of Waterloo; niece and caregiver, Shasta Schimpf, of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles J. Bell; and a sister, Brenda L. Bishop.
A graveside service will take place at 4 p.m., on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Waterloo Cemetery, 538 N. Center St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
