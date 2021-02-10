KENDALLVILLE — Juanita L. Bailey, 92, died on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana, where she had resided for six years, becoming well-loved by the staff.
She was born on April 11, 1928, in Henry County to Sammie and Orpha (Lockridge) Kennedy.
She married Harry W. Bailey on July 22, 1962, in Rochester, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 13, 1985.
Mrs. Bailey had worked beside Harry for many years at Williams Funeral Home in Wolcottville. She also worked in retail sales.
In her spare time, she did volunteer work at the hospital. She was also a babysitter for Luke and Mark Kaiser for several years and then took care of her great-grandchildren. Her grandson and great-grandchildren were her biggest joys.
Juanita was a member of Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary, Wolcottville American Legion Post 110 Auxiliary, where she was a past president and the Order Eastern Star. She had also helped serve dinners to the Lions Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann Smith, of Wolcottville; a grandson, Derek (Candy) Gayheart, of Wolcottville; a granddaughter, Amy (Tom) Hord, of Greenwood; four great-grandchildren, Devin (Sydney Sampson) Gayheart, of Pikeville, Kentucky, Tori (Kyle Evans) Gayheart, of Pikeville, Kentucky, Cameron Zervos, of Wolcottville and Alyssa Zervos, of Wolcottville; a niece, Charlene Dailey; two nephews, Richard (Donna) Young and Dean (Julanna) Young; and her special son-in-law, David (Julie) Craig, of Indianapolis.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lavona Gallimore and ErmaYoung.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to family.
Young Family Funeral Home Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
