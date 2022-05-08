LAGRANGE — James ”Jim” Michael Brown, 56, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, May 6, 2022.
A memorial service and visitation will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Mongo Fire Station, 3155 N. S.R. 3, Howe.
An open house visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. A dinner will be provided for those who wish to stay after the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his honor.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
