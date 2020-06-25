ANGOLA — Barbara J. Lehman, 75, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Berne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Aperion Care in Angola.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1945, to Howard and Naomi (Liechty) Gilliom in Decatur, Indiana. They preceded her in death.
She married William R. Lehman on Aug. 31, 1968.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She attended Fairview Missionary Church in Angola for more than 30 years, and had been a member of First Mennonite Church in Berne, Indiana.
Barbara enjoyed working at Fairview Missionary Daycare in Angola, Indiana.
She loved reading, cooking and spending time with her friends. Most of all she loved being with her family, especially her two granddaughters.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, William R. Lehman, of Angola, Indiana; two daughters, Sandy (Dennis) York, of Muncie, Indiana, and Suzy (Joe) Wegner, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are her granddaughters, Olivia Wegner and Erica York.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Norman Fuller officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials in Barbara’s memory may be made to Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
