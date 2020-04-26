AUBURN — Patricia L. McCorkle, age 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home.
Patricia was born on Feb, 16, 1929, in Auburn, the daughter of Clarence and Charlotte (Hull) Walker.
She married Lloyd McCorkle on June 7, 1954, in Fremont, Indiana, and he preceded her in death in January 1970.
Patricia graduated from cosmetology school and was a beautician for several years. Later she and Lloyd owned a cheese stand at Southside Farmers Market, Fort Wayne, until his death.
Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nonny), daughter, sister, friend and loved being a homemaker.
Patricia was an avid bowler for 35-plus years. Her favorite pastime was watching, cursing and rooting for the Cubs Baseball Team and she was so thrilled that she lived to see them win a World Series. She had bought a bottle of Cubs Champaign in 1984. She gave it to a grandson and said when the Cubs win the World Series they would open it and share in a toast. In 2016, they did just that!
Her other favorite pastime included feeding every bird in DeKalb County. She has 10-12 feeders, numerous houses and a heated birth bath. She attracted so many beautiful birds to the deck, she loved watching them and researching what kind they were. She shared this passion with everyone.
Survivors include sons, Eric (Holly) Geiger, of Osage Beach, Missouri, Jody (Tina) McCorkle, of Belleair Bluffs, Florida; and daughter, Teri (Dave) Wine, of Auburn; grandchildren, Kattie (Doug) Roush, of Columbia City, David (Jessica) Geiger and Julie (Chris) Liles, of Houston Texas, Kyle McCorkle, of LaGrange, Damion (Tiffanie) Wine, of Garrett, Deb (Scott) Call, of Rockford Ohio, and Denise Long, of Marion; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Tabitha Roush, of Columbia City, Eleesha Long, of Rockford Ohio, and Samantha Wegrecki; great-great-grandchild, Kosima Wegrecki, of Garrett; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, George Walker and Dorothea Beigh, of Peru, Clarence and Bernard Walker, all of Auburn, and Jean Hanes, of Angola.
A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
