ALBION — Hannah Jane Walker, age 84, of Big Lake near Albion, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Walker was born in Smith Township, Whitley County, Indiana, on May 15, 1938, to Joseph P. Haney and Martha R. (Miller) Haney. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and married Leonard Allen Walker on Jan. 1, 1958. Leonard preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2012.
Survivors include her son, Kevin and Julia Walker, of Big Lake, Albion; three grandchildren, Ross Walker (Breanna Brunges), Brady Walker and Katelyn Walker (Nick Sibert); and six great-grandchildren, Jase, Lukas, Lillyann, Sebastian, Emily and Rylynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; son, Larry Allen Walker; grandson, Darren Krause; and her siblings, Arneda, Joseph, John, Robert and Arlene.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
