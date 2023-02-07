AUBURN — Robert Michael “Mike” Walter, 76, of Auburn, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023, at his home in Auburn.
Mike was born on Jan. 8, 1947, in Auburn, the only child of Robert Carl “Cal” and Mary (Kiplinger) Walter. They have both passed away.
He was a 1965 graduate of Auburn High School. He earned a degree in government from Indiana University in 1969. He served in the Peace Corps from 1969 to 1975. After his time in the Peace Corps he continued his education, graduating from John Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in 1976. He then attended Indiana University School of Law, graduating in 1979. He was admitted to the Indiana Bar Association in 1980.
Mike worked for Owen’s Grocery Store and then Kroger’s from 1995, until he retired in 2021. He served the Southwest portion of the City of Auburn as 5th District representative on the Auburn City Council from 1992 to 1999, and again from 2003, until his passing Saturday.
Mike was pro-active about a number of subjects and causes, but he was most passionate about wetlands and trees. A favorite slogan or saying of his was, “Plant Trees, Save Wetlands”.
Mike was an only child and never married, but is survived by cousins and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, to honor his life of service to his country and community that he loved.
Burial will take place beside his parents at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.
Mike was always concerned about stray and hungry cats, so with that in mind, memorials may be given in memory of Mike, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter Community Cat Program, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be left at www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.