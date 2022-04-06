Diana Ruble
ROME CITY — Diana K. (Trump) Ruble, 73, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, after a short illness at her residence on Sylvan Lake, Indiana.
She was born in Darke County, Ohio, on April 1,1948, to Fred and Helen Trump. They preceded him in death.
Diana had graduated from New Madison High School, then Indiana Tech,, with Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees in human resources, and then a Master’s Degree in Business.
Diana was an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech and had retired from Dana Corporation, in Churubusco in 2007.
Diana was an avid investor, Texas Holdem player and loved kayaking and boating.
Diana is survived by fiancé, Roger W. Jones, of Rome City; son, Eric S. (Tonya) Burns, of Cassopolis; granddaughters, Delaney and Hadlee, both of Cassopolis, Michigan; and brother, Frederick Trump II, of New Madison, Ohio.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, T. Rex Ruble.
A celebration of Diana’s life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.
Calling is 1-5 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to your local animal shelter or a friend in need.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, Indiana.
Janice Skinner
Janice K. Skinner, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Kingston Care Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
Esther Sherman
Esther I. Sherman, 86, of Arcola, Indiana, died on March 28, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Columbia City, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
