FREMONT — Lonnie Lynn Davis, age 63, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, to John and Betty (Welch) Davis.
He attended Fremont Schools.
Lonnie married Lori Ann Vaughn on June 8, 1996, at Ray Church.
He formerly worked at D & L Garage as owner/mechanic. Lonnie served our community for many years as caretaker of numerous cemeteries, including Fremont, Teeters, Lakeside, Ray, Clear Lake and York cemeteries.
Lonnie enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed racing, working on cars, cutting wood, sharpening chainsaws, spending time around the campfire at night and occasionally drinking a cold beer.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Ann Davis, of Fremont, Indiana; four children, Jessica Royal, of Angola, Indiana, Samantha Davis, of Angola, Indiana, Laura Street, of Fremont, Indiana, and Dustin Davis, of Fremont, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Matt, Mike, Whitney, Corbin, Zach, Jakob, Andrew, Madison and Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Matthew, and one on the way; nieces, Sandra, Sabrina and Rachael; and a nephew, Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Daniel Tink; a niece, Patricia Tink; and a nephew, Dustin Tink.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, prior to the services at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the services at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
