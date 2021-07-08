KENDALLVILLE — Barbara L. Hose, 80, of Kendallville died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born June 2, 1941, in Kendallville to Wallace T. and Mary E. (Schneider) Owens.
Mrs. Hose had worked at Pent Assembly in Rome City and as an aide at the Lutheran Home in Kendallville.
She is a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Wolcottville and a life member of Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary. She also served as Secretary/Treasurer on the Senior Board at the Lamplighter in Kendallville.
Barbara enjoyed crocheting and loved to read her Bible. Having a strong belief in God, she lived her faith in her daily life and shared it with others.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra (Dave) Grossman of Wolcottville and Karen R. Combs of Kendallville; a son, William S. (Monica) Hose, Jr. of Fayetteville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Kyle (Alexis) Grossman, Drew (Kaitlyn Longenbough) Grossman, Amanda Combs, Bradley (Brittany) Hose, and Heather Hose; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (John) Todd of South Milford; a brother, Wallace Owens of Antwerp, Ohio, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Owens; her mother, Mary Sheeks; husband, William S. Hose, Sr.; a son, Bradley Eugene Hose; and two brothers, Thomas Owens and Doug Owens.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor Tyler Ward of Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne officiating.
Barbara’s funeral service on Monday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. for those unable to attend in person.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Tyler Ward, Kyle Grossman, Drew Grossman, Michael Todd, Jeff Spaw, and Denny Preston.
Visitation is Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Preferred memorials are to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
