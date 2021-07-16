FORT WAYNE — Ada Handschy-Towns, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July, 14, 2021.
Born in LaPorte, Indiana, she was the only daughter of the late Charles Williams and Libbie (Taylor) Williams.
She married Wes Towns, and he preceded her in death.
Ada’s children describe her as the most loving and kind person who had a heart of gold.
Ada graduated from Southside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She worked for 30 years at Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Indiana, retiring in 2000.
She enjoyed crafting, working in her flower garden and enjoyed family gatherings.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Lisa) Handschy; daughter, Brenda Handschy; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Ryan and Rachel; stepson, Scott Towns; stepdaughters, Colleen Creager and Tami Towns; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wes Towns.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July, 19, 2021, at 1 p.m., with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Inurnment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens.
