WELLMAN, Iowa — Larry Haynes was born May 16, 1965, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Wayne and Helen (Chapman) Haynes. He grew up in Auburn Indiana until moving to Wellman, Iowa.
Larry was a mechanic and fabricator.
On April 15, 2014, Larry was united in marriage to Crystal Humble in Wellman.
Larry enjoyed mowing the yard, campfires, having some beers, and youtube videos.
Larry passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home at the age of 56 years.
Larry is survived by three children, Shane Watson, Jennifer Cooley and Jonathan Haynes; three stepchildren, Heather (Micah) Humble, of Washington, Neil (Danielle) Humble, of Riverside and Beth (Steve) Humble, of North English; five grandchildren, Rylee and Jacob Libe, Mary Humble, Landon Humble and William Waddell; three sisters, Marie (Tom) Bliss, of Avon Park, Florida, Sally (Steve) Rowe, of Auburn, Indiana, and Ruth (Jerry) Powell, of Ames, Iowa; and a brother, Allen Haynes, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Crystal; and stepson, Michael Humble.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman, Iowa, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m.
Larry will be laid to rest with Crystal at a later date.
A general memorial has been established.
Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
