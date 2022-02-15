WALL LAKE — Elizabeth “Tiz” Ann Pepple (Alley), 75, of Wall Lake, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at home holding her loving husband’s hand.
Tiz was born on Dec. 3, 1946, in Garrett, Indiana, a daughter of the late Walter “Bud” and Delores “Dee” (Boren) Alley.
She worked at DeKalb Memorial Hospital, CompraCare, and Innotek.
Tiz was an avid pool player, who played in Auburn, Garrett and Fort Wayne leagues. Throughout her pool career, she won several tournaments.
Tiz treasured her time with her family and friends.
She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of Auburn American Legion, and a member of Auburn Moose Family Center.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Pepple, of Wall Lake; daughters, Dawn Good, of Auburn and Holly (Alan) Moloney, of Auburn; son, Lance Pepple, of Wall Lake; sister, Lynne (Scott) MacDonald, of Lake Gage; brother-in-law, Ron Grable, of Orland; grandchildren, Chesarae (Alex Knight) Pepple, Skylar (Mandy) Burney, Connor Paul, Deirdre Moloney and Caylin (Nick) McCurdy; great-grandchildren, Jaycee, Rheid and Paisley Burney.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Alley; a sister, Nan Grable; and a great-grandson, Kamden Burney.
A memorial service for Tiz will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, with visitation two hours prior from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To watch a livestream of the memorial service for Tiz, visit her online obituary at www.pinningtonfh.com.
