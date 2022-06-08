Kathleen Kistler
COLUMBIA CITY — Kathleen E. “Katie” Kistler, 94, formerly of Big Lake, Noble County, Indiana, died peacefully at 4:18 p.m., on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse, where she was a resident since 2012.
Born on April 29, 1928, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the only child of the late Daniel Maurice Fruchey and Helen Ilene (Cooperrider) Fruchey.
Growing up near Larwill, she attended Wolf Lake school and graduated from Larwill High School in 1946.
On June 26, 1948, she married Owen F. Kistler. They made their first home in Larwill, later moving to Big Lake where they raised two children. Owen died on July 13, 2008.
She began her work career at Lincoln Life, Fort Wayne. In 1957, she began working at Plax in Ligonier, which became Monsanto, eventually joining the 25-year club. She retired on June 30, 1986, with 29 years of service.
In their retirement years, the couple bought a camper and joined the Tri-Lakes Overlanders Camper Club. In addition to traveling with friends, she enjoyed opening her home to family and her vast number of friends, often preparing her delicious crockpot chicken and delectable peanut brittle. She liked sewing, quilting, listening to music, reading, and a good card game of euchre or pinochle.
The couple mostly attended Big Lake Church of God. A while after Owen’s passing, she went to live with her daughter and attended Solomon Creek UMC in Benton.
Surviving are her daughter, Marsha (Kenneth) Wade, of Goshen; daughter-in-law, Tamera Kistler, of Bluffton; grandchildren, Cyndee Getts, of Hartford City, Heather (Dana) Blucker, of Millersburg, April (Chris) Pace, of Huntington, Ken (Ginger) Wade Jr., and DJ (Laurie) Kistler, of Roanoke; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Kistler; and a grandson, Terry Getts.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
A private burial will take place at a later date next to her husband at Stough Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
