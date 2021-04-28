GARRETT — Winfield Scott “Scotty” Malcolm Jr., age 95, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Mr. Malcolm was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Nov. 30, 1925, to Winfield Scott Malcolm Sr. and Hazel Edna (Smith) Malcolm. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1943, and entered in the United States Navy, where he honorably served his country from 1943-1946, during World War II.
After returning home from the war, he married Barbara Louise Stotts in July 1946, in Garrett. She preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 1979.
He later married Cynthia Lynn Brown on Jan. 23, 1982, in Muncie, Indiana, and she survives him.
Scotty was a brakeman for the B&O Railroad, now CSX Railroad, for 43 years.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Malcolm, of Garrett; son, Kevin and Tiffany Malcolm, of Avilla; two grandsons, Jeremy Scott Malcolm, of Garrett and Nathan Paul and Alisha Malcolm, of Lafayette, Indiana; one great-grandson, Owen Samuel Scott Malcolm; sister, Nancy Faye Delauder, of Florence, Kentucky; and brother, Alvin Wayne Malcolm, of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by infant twin sons, Lawrence Paul and Howard Scott Malcolm in 1947; and sisters, Virginia Treml, Neva Arlene Burtch, Leah Devere Brilliandt, Janet Pearl Bowman and Sharon Dawn Mavity.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Garrett, with Pastor David Mix officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial with military honors will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
