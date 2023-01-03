ANGOLA — Lynne MacDonald, 81, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.
Linda was born to Walter and Delores (Boren) Alley in Garrett, Indiana, on Jan. 31, 1941; the first of four hooligans, including David, Nanette, and Elizabeth.
She aspired to teach, and after graduating from Auburn High School in 1959, she worked as a department store model to save for college.
A Christmas party provided the fateful meeting with Vaughn Roberts, and four kids onward, college plans were jettisoned in favor of raising, hopefully, considerate children.
Lean years came later, as a single parent. Returning to work at Howard’s in Angola and with Dr. Joyce Rockwell, Lynne’s world expanded and the best of friendships ensued, many which outlive her.
One afternoon, attending a function at her beloved Nevada Mills Methodist Church, a fellow worshiper leaned in to clear her setting. A series of ice cream dates and a pivotal spaghetti dinner led to the marriage of Lynne to Scott MacDonald, who always maintained he didn’t quite know what he was getting into with his “Orland Girl,” especially when she was with her sisters!
Scott and Lynne shared many happy years together, alternating between Lake Gage and The Villages in Florida, always looking forward to meeting up again with dear friends in both communities.
It is said, people never forget how you make them feel. Lynne MacDonald was a Christian who cared little for denominations, the size of your pocket book, your education, or social status. The currency she valued was the warp and weft of your dreams, your stories, your sense of humor, and your reverence for all living beings. Lynne’s recreation — her cocktail of choice — was you! If you strolled by their lake cottage on a summer’s evening, you’d best be prepared to sink into one of the brightly colored adirondacks and sit a spell.
All her life, Lynne championed justice and compassion. She was deeply influenced by the Civil Rights movement in the American South. She volunteered in rape crisis centers, defending and protecting women. Long before Hospice, Lynne sat vigil at many a bedside, providing comfort and companionship on the mysterious journey. And she never ceased to advocate for the merciful treatment of animals.
Oh, how we miss her: Adored husband, Scott, and wee pup, Zita; children and stepchildren, Vonda, Marc, Lane, Jason, Linda, Julia, Jerry, Craig, Trish, Kip, and Katie; grandchildren, Drake, Keagan, Jourdan, Madeleine, Vasia, Ana, Connor, Gabriella, Cameron, and Little Rex; sisters’ husbands, Ron and Jerry; Indiana nieces and nephews, Chris, Eddie, Brent, Dawn, Holly, and Lance; and an endless parade of treasured friends.
There will be a celebration of Lynne’s life in Angola in early summer.
Remembrances to the Steuben County Humane Society would be most meaningful and appreciated.
