WATERLOO – Michael E. Gayan, 71, died at his home in Waterloo on May 5, 2021.
He was born Aug. 15, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Edward and Catherine (Powlyson) Gayan. They have both passed away.
Mike was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
He married Tracy (Ainsworth) Gayan on April 21, 1990, in Lisbon; and she passed away Nov. 20, 2018.
Mike and Tracy didn’t have any children and Mike was an only child so he has no immediate family.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and buried beside his wife in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is entrusted with arrangements.
