AUBURN — Donna E. Carnahan, 98, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Vancrest of Hicksville in Hicksville, Ohio.
She was born on July 31, 1923, in Auburn to Lester G. and Hazel W. (Witt) Rennecker.
Donna married Marshall D. Carnahan on Sept. 3, 1943, in Waukegan, Illinois, and he passed away on Jan. 4, 1992.
She was a machine operator for Rieke Corp in Auburn for 41 years, retiring in 1985.
Donna was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Auburn.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Warren J. and Twylla Carnahan, of Corunna; two grandchildren, Chad (Allison) Carnahan, of St. Joe and Stephanie (Jeff) Biddle, of Kendallville; and four great-grandchildren, Clay Carnahan, Carly Carnahan, Cori Carnahan and Courtney Conley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two stepsons, Edward Carnahan and Charles Carnahan; brother, Dale L. Rennecker; and sister, Iris Ramer.
Services will take place at noon on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Norris Chapel United Methodist Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.