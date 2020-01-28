GARRETT — Andrea D. Perkowski, 48, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her Garrett home with her family by her side.
Andrea was born on April 14, 1971, in Garrett, to Herbert and Judith (Muzzillo) Fields.
She was a 1989 graduate of Garrett High School.
She married Darrin Perkowski on May 7, 2016, in Huntertown, Indiana. He resides in Garrett.
Andrea worked as a mortgage banker, financing people’s dreams for the last 25 years. She most recently worked for Summit Mortgage in Fort Wayne.
She loved animals and she was always willing to help them. Over the years she and Darrin have rescued several dogs and even a few horses.
She was a member of Perfect Paws Pet Rescue in Fort Wayne. She was also a member of Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Andrea was loved by everyone that she met, including her customers and colleagues. She will be greatly missed!
Her survivors include her husband, Darrin Perkowski, of Garrett; daughters, Kristine Nodine, of Garrett, Taylor Nodine, of Kendallville, Marissa Perkowski, attending Ball State Univeristy in Muncie, and Kylie Perkowski, of Fort Wayne; son, Trey Perkowski, of Garrett; two grandchildren, Athena Bowers and Aiden Cearbaugh; her father; Herbert Fields, of Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Maeann and Neal Parker Sr., of Garrett; uncle, Harry Lung, of Garrett; nephews, Jeremy Lung, of Garrett, and Neal Parker Jr., of Auburn; and niece, Caroline Parker of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Fields; her godfather, Pat Salerno; and her aunt, Angela Lung.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center Street in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Kyle Mills officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825, and Perfect Paws Pet Rescue, 8536 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
