Betty Walker
COLUMBIA CITY — Betty J. Walker, 81, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home.
Born on April 14, 1940, in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Harold and Mabel (Hickman) Wherry.
Growing up on the north side of Coesse, she was active in baton twirling and graduated from Coesse High School with the Class of 1958.
While in school, she met Jerry Walker and even though he lived on the “south side” of town, the two were high school sweethearts. On May 28, 1960, the two were married and they moved to Illinois, for Jerry’s job. The following year they moved back to Whitley County and in 1965, they built their home on a portion of her family’s farm.
Betty had been an X-Ray technician at Whitley County Memorial Hospital for a few years, worked at the Whitley County Drainage Department and helped operate Walker & Associates with Jerry.
Following retirement, the two enjoyed traveling and Betty loved going to Floridan to collect sea shells.
She was a faithful member of Columbia City First Church of God and was a supporter of The Center for Whitley County Youth.
Betty loved her family, adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them in the summer months on Loon Lake. She enjoyed genealogy research, fishing, watching hummingbirds and was an avid reader. Betty will be remembered as a loving mother and grandma who was a supporter and encouraged all of them. She set an example to her family with not only being a great parent, but had a great work ethic and a strong faith.
Betty is survived by her children, Gregory (Lynn) Walker, Susan (Jerry) Wood and Douglas (Amber) Walker; grandchildren, Dr. Lauren (Ryan Lord) Walker, Ian Walker, Allison (Stuart) Schnelker, Grant (Chelsey) Wood, Samantha (Derek) Hinen, Colin Wood, Lucas Walker and Garett Walker; and great-grandchildren, Rowen, Harper, Sullivan and Sawyer.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Walker in 2013; and brothers, Phillip Wherry and Richard Wherry.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Johnny McCallister officiating.
Burial will take place at Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her memory to Riley Hospital for Children for childhood cancer.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Betty’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
