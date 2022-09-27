BRIMFIELD — Larry Harold Adair, age 78, of Brimfield, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Larry was born in Milford, Indiana, on May 23, 1944, to Earl Harrif Adair and Ethel Evelyn (Fowler) Adair. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Wawaka High School in 1964, and entered the United States Army, where he honorably served his country from 1964-1967, in Germany, during the Vietnam Era.
He returned from the war and married Nancy Jane Smith on Oct. 7, 1967, at Brimfield United Methodist Church.
Larry was employed for 38½ years with Johnson Controls.
He was a faithful member of Brimfield United Methodist Church and the Rome City American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Adair, of Brimfield; daughters, Missy and Brian Schuman, of Brimfield and Sarah and David Hartman, of Brimfield; three grandchildren, Michaela Hartman, Nathaniel Hartman and Aubree Schuman.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Schuman, who died on March 12, 2017; two brothers, Earl Adair Jr., and Jerry Adair; and one sister, Patricia Whetton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Brimfield United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jerry Burghduff officiating.
Burial with Military Honors, will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
