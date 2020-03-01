PLEASANT LAKE — Lisa Maria McCutcheon-Moore, 42, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Lisa was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with her family.
She will always be remembered as a devoted and talented mother, who learned sign language.
She is survived by her children, Richard, Ilana, and Cameron; one grandchild, Ohana Moore; parents, Michael McCutcheon, of Pleasant Lake, and Judy McCutcheon, of Tennessee; grandmother, Marietta McCutcheon; sister, Teresa (Shaun) Scott; brother, Michael McCutcheon; several nieces and nephews, Danian, Sarah, Drake, Lana, and Carl; aunts; and uncles.
Viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A celebration of life will follow at Eagles Lodge 2730, Lofty Drive, Fort Wayne, from 1-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her children.
