GARRETT — Edward W. Geist, 64, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He graduated from South Side High School, was the welder at Indiana Phoenix and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn Indiana.
Other interests include fishing, rock ’n’ roll and Fast Cars — ’72 Vette. He loved his grandchildren and grand doggy Ace.
Edward is survived by two sons, Chase M. Geist and Clinton M. Geist; parents, Max and Jewell Geist; three granddaughters, Kaysha Geist, Izabella Geist and Charley Geist; grandson, Rowan Geist; brother, Richard L. Geist; three sisters, Kathleen Klinger, Sandra Spiess and Patricia Geist.
Edward was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia M. Geist; daughter, Chasity; and granddaughter, Bailey.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, Indiana, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will also be held from 4-7 p.m., on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be in Brushy Prairie Cemetery, South Milford, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital or Riley Hospital for Children.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.