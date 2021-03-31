ANGOLA — Perry A. Miller, 71, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021, surrounded by his family at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 20, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ernest Miller and Erma (Morgan) Miller. They preceded him in death.
Perry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he was honorably discharged at the rank of Lance Corporal, following his service in Vietnam.
He was a 1967 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne and attended Michigan State University.
Perry was a longtime employee of the State of Indiana, as a Highway Maintenance Technician, retiring on March 2, 2019.
Additionally, Perry was a 1990 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, before continuing his public service in law enforcement by serving on the city police department of Bristol, Indiana, and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Reserve.
Perry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and shared moments of laughter. In his spare time, Perry enjoyed taking his dog for walks in the park in Angola. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by a son, Brian (Dani) Miller, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two daughters, Tami Dager, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Tara (Nate) Judd, of Plymouth, Indiana; brother, Timothy (Sue) Miller, of New Haven, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jozlynn Miller, Corgan Miller, Kaylynn Miller, Ashley (Eric) Schmidt, Alexander (Sierra) Dager, Chase (Hali) Judd, Taylor Judd and Blake Judd; and four great-grandchildren, Landon Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Avarie Dager (twin) and Mylah Judd.
Perry was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Cade Dager (twin); and two sisters, Nita D. Holloway and Donna Vickers.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, with Pastor Ralph Klinker officiating.
Military graveside honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #43 Color Guard at Decatur Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received from noon until service time at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, on Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Cancer Institute.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
