AUBURN — Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, March 3, 2023.
James was born on Nov. 10, 1972, in Auburn.
James was a 1991 graduate of Garrett High School. He was a nearly 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and received the Life Saving Award in 2010, was named Trooper of the Year for District 22 in 2012, and he also earned the combat “Action Award” in 2021.
James was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Indiana Wayne Lodge 14 and the Indiana State Police Alliance.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Bailey, of Auburn; son, Joseph Bailey, of Auburn; daughter, Sophia Bailey, of Auburn; father, Bill Bailey, of Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Kevin McBride, of Kendallville; brother and sister-in-law, Bill Jr. and Tiffany Bailey of Auburn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Karen Garn, of Auburn; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carrie and Jarrod Bennett, of Auburn; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jenny and Scott Rose, of Auburn; and brother-in-law, Andrew Garn, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda F. Bailey.
Visitation for Master Trooper Bailey will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 2-8 p.m., at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road, E., Auburn, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Garrett High School Gymnasium, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett, Indiana.
Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
