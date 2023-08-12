COLUMBIA CITY — Evelyn L. Gorra, 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Born on Feb. 14, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Nulf and Mabel (Reed) Nulf.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Gary (Karen Brown) Caibaiosai; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, David (Nancy) Nulf.
She was preceded in death her daughters, Judy and Stella; and brothers, Phil, Pete and Donnie.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Evelyn's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
