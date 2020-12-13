AUBURN — The Rev. Robert D. Hartung, age 96, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1924, in Huntertown, Indiana, to Wilbur and Grace (Gerig) Hartung.
He was a graduate of Huntertown High School.
Mr. Hartung started his ministry in the church that he grew up in. He was a song leader and youth group leader. In 1956, he moved to Hartford, Ontario, Canada, to become the pastor of a small church where his grandfather had once pastored. The church was close to an Indian reservation, and he reached out to the people living there. One day an Indian boy came into his house and just sat there. That was the start of his ministry to troubled youth. He took in Indian boys whose parents had thrown them out.
In 1964 or 1965, he answered the call of another small church in Palmyra, New York. The crime rate and drug use in the town was very high. He started a street ministry that evolved into the Turning Point home for troubled boys. Robert once estimated that he had more than 300 unofficial foster sons.
In 1983 or 1984, the small congregation of the Palmyra church could no longer financially keep the doors open. Robert returned to Indiana, to live in the farmhouse that he had been born in. For the next 30 years he drove to the DeKalb County Jail several times a week to visit the inmates and to show them God’s love. His association with the jail ended in June 2015. A month later, he had a stroke. When he recovered, he began writing letters to prison inmates whom he had met at jails throughout northeast Indiana. He continued writing letters until having a second stroke in May of 2020.
Robert also enjoyed music and singing. Over the years, he sang in several choirs, quartets and music groups, Messengers and the Minute Men being two of the groups.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, C. Richard and Allie Hartung, of Huntertown; niece, Joyce Saltsman, of Auburn; great-niece and nephew, Meghan Hartung and Joe Hartung; and two great-great-nephews, Marshall Hartung and Jeremiah Hartung.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Fern Saltsman; niece, April Hartung; and nephew, Alan Hartung.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, prior to the funeral service, from 9-10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Dane Kruse officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Life to Life Ministry, 6101 Stoney Creek Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
