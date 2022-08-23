AUBURN — Sally Marie Love, 60, of Auburn died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
