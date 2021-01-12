KENDALLVILLE — Amanda Jane Keister, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, and formerly of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Albion, Indiana, to Dale H. and Velma (Traster) Keister.
She worked at Arc of Noble County, formerly the Albion Training Center, for 30 years, where she participated in Special Olympics and bowling.
Jane loved her family and friends. She was giving and could be very stubborn. She was a people-person and loved to have a conversation with you. She loved doing puzzles, making beads, doing crafts and playing cards. She dearly loved her animals, especially Little Britches.
Surviving are two sisters, Nancy Belcher, of Albion and Linda Keck, of Kendallville; nieces and nephews, Debra Davis, Mindy and Tracey Lash, Jerry Keister, Mike and Pam Keister, Carrie Keck and Aaron and Jessica Keck; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Dustin Lacey, Destyne Guerrero, Danielle Davis, Jessica Minning, Jaryn Hoffelder, Makayla Keck, DJ Smead and Kaitlyn Keck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronald Keister.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Keith Perry, of Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville, officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery.
Jane’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
Visitation is on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
