BUTLER — Dallas L. Christlieb Jr., 60, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Kindred North Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on June 16, 1962, in Auburn, Indiana, to Dallas L. Christlieb Sr., and Fay Ann (Johnston) Christlieb.
Dallas was a 1980 graduate of Shepard High School in Michigan.
Dallas was a self-employed truck driver operating D & C Transport in Butler. He also drove truck for Holman Trucking and Bryan Trucking, and was in the logging business with his father. In his early years, he was the owner and operator of a construction business.
He enjoyed draft horse pulling, tractor pulling and collecting John Deere tractors. He also enjoyed NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt Sr., fan.
Surviving are two stepchildren, Justin and Melissa Fowler, of Butler and Bradley Fowler, of Denver, Colorado; step-daughter-in-law, Abbe McGuire; six step-grandchildren, Maddy McGuire, Layne McGuire, Caleb McGuire, Joselynn Fowler, Clayton Fowler and Lillie Fowler; sister, Sally Christlieb of Butler; two stepsisters, Carolyn and Marilyn; stepbrother, Danny Reidel, of Polo, Missouri; two nephews, Dennis Craig (Amanda Truelove) Russell and Kyle N. Fike; and two great-nieces, Kylie N. Russell and Destinee K. Fike.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a stepson, Clint McGuire.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Matthew Snodderly officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
