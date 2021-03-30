KENDALLVILLE — Charles Daniel “Charlie” Tuffley, 27, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1993, in Kendallville.
Charlie attended Fairfield High School.
He was a member of David’s House.
Charlie enjoyed playing pool, singing, hunting and riding his Harley. He had a heart of gold and loved spending time with his family and friends, but his world revolved around his daughter, Charleigh.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Dewana A. and Jim Richey, of Auburn; daughter, Charleigh Marie Tuffley; girlfriend, Christina Spencer, of Kendallville; stepmother, Melissa Tuffley, of Kendallville; six siblings, Benjamin (Ashley) Tuffley, of Kendallville, Kyle (Carolyn) Tuffley, of Fort Wayne, Derek (Amanda) Tuffley, of Auburn, Dustin (Brooke) Collins, of Kendallville, Derek (Brandi) Hicks, of Auburn and Danielle Tuffley, of Allendale, Michigan; stepsister, Melissa (Matt) Boyd, of Waterloo; stepbrother, Jeff (Jen) Richey, of Fishers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles T. Tuffley; and a brother, Travis Tuffley.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with his mother, Pastor Dewana Richey officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.