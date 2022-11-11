ORLAND — Shirley Ann Wooster, age 87, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Nevada Mills, Indiana, to Ernest and Leona (Wilcox) Munger.
Shirley graduated from Orland High School.
She married Lawrence Alvin Wooster on March 27, 1954, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2022.
Shirley retired from the Kirsch Company after 43½ years.
She enjoyed pitching horse shoes, and was a member of Stroh Horse Shoe Club. She also loved to play euchre, taking family trips, and working in her garden. Most of all she loved her family.
Survivors include her children, Les Wooster, of Angola, Indiana, Terry Wooster, of Angola, Indiana, Lori Collins, of Orland, Indiana, and Michael (Violetta) Wooster, of Fishers, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Lucy (Dean) Johnson, of LaGrange, Indiana.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Leona Munger; a son, Larry Gene Wooster; a son-in-law, Dennis Collins; two sisters, Juanita Jackson and Wanda Myers; and a brother, Roland Munger.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Stephen Altman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the Orland Fire & Rescue.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
