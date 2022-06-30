KENDALLVILLE — Ron Bell, age 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at home.
He was born in Monticello, Kentucky, on Feb. 17, 1947, to John Sherman Bell and Lonnie Melinda (Worley) Bell. They preceded him in death.
Ron started working at the early age of 16, in the logging woods of Kentucky. He married Anna Ruth Gregory on Oct. 15, 1966, in Byrdstown, Tennessee.
In 1968, the newly married couple moved to Otterbein, Indiana, where Ron started working at Millburn Peat Company, eventually relocating with the company in 1971, to LaPorte, Indiana. Ron later became Vice President and part owner of Millburn Peat and in 1981, he moved to Three Rivers to oversee their Michigan operation. After 32 years, Ron and Anna bought a semi and traveled all over the United States delivering freight until 2003, when he was offered a management position with Green Thumb in Kendallville, where he worked for five years.
Pastor Ron was involved in Christian ministry for many years, and he pastored at the First Freedom Baptist Church near Corunna for the past 10 years. Brother Ron was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Ruth Bell, of Kendallville; daughter, Debra and Dave Lunsford, of Marcellus, Michigan; son, Randy and Michelle Bell, of Kendallville; one grandson, Dylan Lunsford; step-granddaughter, Natalie Whitley; brothers, Conley Worley, of Monticello, Kentucky, and Ernest Bell, of Monticello, Kentucky; sister, Kathy and Kenneth Jones, of Monticello, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lonnie Bell; and two brothers, Arlin Bell and James Bell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, after 3 p.m., at First Freedom Baptist Church, South S.r. 327, Corunna, with a service at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., at First Freedom Baptist Church, with the Rev. Travis Moore officiating. Other preachers will be the Rev. Willie Collins, the Rev. Jimmy Shepherd, the Rev. Paul Tyree, the Rev. Randy Evans and the Rev. Marty Brumfield.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
