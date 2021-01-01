ANGOLA — Paul D. Oliver, 86 years, of Angola, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Paul was born December 11, 1934, in Steuben County, Indiana, the son of the late Lyman H. and Hazel (Locke) Oliver.
He was a 1952 graduate of Metz High School. Paul married Sharon D. Hughes on August 21, 1954, in Hamilton, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2014.
Paul was employed by Moore Business Forms for 36 years. After retiring, Paul went back to work at Walmart until his final retirement in 2013. Paul was a member of the Hamilton Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed working, bowling and fishing. He treasured the time he could spend with his family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Surviving are his four children, Larry (Heather) Oliver of Angola, Indiana, Linda (Kenny) Kintz of Hamilton, Indiana, Paul Duane (Candy) Oliver of Angola and Suzanne (Frank) Walter, Jr. of Peyton, Colorado; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond (Judy) Oliver of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ronald Oliver of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Kenneth (Ellen) Oliver of Waterloo, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; daughter, Karen Kurtz and great-granddaughter, Makayla Smith.
There will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held in Hamilton Cemetery, with Pastor David Leitzel officiating. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 East Church Street, Hamilton, Indiana 46742.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton Wesleyan Church or to the Hamilton Life Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
