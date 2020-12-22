FREMONT — Allan Lee Alleshouse, age 87, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on September 27, 1933 in LaGrange, Indiana to Kenneth and Hazel (Berry) Alleshouse.
He grew up in Bronson, Michigan, and graduated from Bronson High School.
He married Shirley Lou English on October 9, 1954 in Kinderhook Township, Michigan.
He was a farmer and for many years farming was his joy. He also worked for Swager Towers in Fremont including building military communication towers in Vietnam, and retired from Angola Wire.
Allan loved nature, animals, especially horses, camping, and children.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Lou Alleshouse of Fremont, Indiana; children, Pamela Jean Alleshouse of Fremont, Indiana, Patrick Lee (Vicki G.) Alleshouse of Coldwater, Michigan and Cynthia Sue (John) Hatfield of Daytona Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Amy M. Bryant, Chelsea L. Green, and Tyler A. Green; step-grandchildren, Jenness (Tom) Asby and Trienne (Bill) Topp; a great-grandson, Dalton (Taylor) Turmell; step-great-grandchildren, Isaiah Asby and Micah Asby; a great-great-grandson, Colton Turmell, and a brother, AJ (Sandy) Alleshouse of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Delbert, Delmar, Ronald, and Gordon, and two sisters, Esther and Donna.
Due to the Pandemic Private Funeral Services will be held at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260-495-2915
