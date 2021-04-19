ANGOLA – Billy R. Johnson, 82, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born Feb. 10, 1939 at the family farm in Angola, to the late Carl Edwin and Eleanor Rose (Andrew) Johnson.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1957 and then went on to serve his county in the National Guard and then the Army Reserves.
Bill married Patricia (Stewart) on July 7, 1963 and they raised their family here in Angola.
He retired after almost 40 years of service from the former Moore Business Forms he was a printing press operator. Farming and tractors were Bill’s life. He was a member of the Steuben County Antique Power Association. He was also a member of Calvary Lutheran Church of Angola.
He is survived by wife of 57 years, Patricia (Stewart) Johnson; daughters, Kimberly (Neil) Fiwek of Angola and Julie (Dan) Hayes of Bettendorf, Iowa; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Johnson of Kentucky; sister, Adele Wangler of Colorado; grandchildren Jonathan and Sarah Fiwek.
He was also preceded in death by a brother in law, William Wangler.
Graveside services are 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola. A celebration of Bill's life will be at a later date. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Pastor Daryl Emory will officiate.
Memorials may be given to Gilda’s Club Quad Cities at www.gildasclubqc.org or Steuben County Humane Society.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com
Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home-Angola.
