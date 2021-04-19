FORT WAYNE — Nanci Ann Carnahan, 81, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was born on May 4, 1939 in Auburn, Indiana to the late Paul & Magdalene (Conner) Houghton. She married Raymond R. Carnahan on June 6, 1955 at Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Carnahan Ft. Wayne; daughters, Cheryl (Tony) Burton, of Deep Gap, North Carolina and Christie Carnahan Whitton, of Columbia City, Indiana; son, Brian (Roberta) Carnahan, of Spencerville, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Sandy Carnahan, of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Carnahan, of Auburn, Indiana, Adam Carnahan, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Michael Burton, of Deep Gap, North Carolina, Dustin Burton, of Deep Gap, North Carolina, Robert Carnahan, of Auburn, Indiana, Maggie Spencer, of Spencerville, Indiana and Nicholas (Allyson Blomberg) Carnahan, of Spencerville, Indiana; great grandchildren, Caleb, Luke, Jade, Noah, Emma, Ayrian, McKenna, Lily, Sophia, Asher, Zebulun, Tobias and Juniper; sisters-in-law Betty Houghton, of Auburn, Indiana, Opal Georgi, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Frances Carnahan, of Auburn, Indiana and Sherry Carnahan, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; borther-in-law, Harry (Mary Ann) Carnahan, of Leo, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Lynn Carnahan; brothers, David (Barbara) Houghton and James Houghton; sister, Miriam Houghton; brothers-in-law, Clifford Carnahan, Ralph (Jackie) Carnahan, Jim Carnahan & Robert Georgi.
Nanci had a very strong faith in her Lord and was a great supporter of Life Bridge Church in Ft. Wayne. She was also a member of the Jackson Homemakers Club, Seasoned Women of LBC and Ladies Gideons Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, playing on her iPad, gardening, filling shoe boxes and volunteering for Operation Christmas Child, jewelry making classes at the church, making peanut brittle at Christmas and spending time with her family playing cards and just talking.
Calling will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Life Bridge Church (12719 Corbin Road Ft. Wayne, IN). Services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. with calling one hour before service at the church and burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials to Gideons International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.