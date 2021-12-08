ALBION — Adriene Nicole Traver, age 41, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on March 23, 1980 the daughter of Ernie Beardsley and Diane K. Davis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She married Mike Traver on July 29, 2008.
Adriene is survived by her parents, Ernie Beardsley of Albion, Indiana, and Diane K. (Paul) Parrish of Brazil, Indiana; four children, Kag’e Grigsby of Wolf Lake, Indiana, Sierra Grigsby, Dakota Davis and Savanna Traver all of Albion, Indiana; stepchildren, Makayla and Madison Traver of Patricksburg, Indiana; a stepgrandson Maverick Traver of Patricksburg, Indiana; a sister, Darryne Gonzales of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two brothers, Ian Davis of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Christopher Parrish of Brazil, Indiana; stepsisters, Trish Rogers of Tipp City, Ohio, and Caitlynn Parrish of Terre Haute, Indiana; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Earnest and Lois Beardsley and Bill and Bobbi Davis; uncles, Chuck, Mark, Keith; and aunts, Nancy and Molly.
Adriene was in the band in Jr. High and played the flute and clarinet. She graduated from West Noble High School in 1998 and was a member of FFA. She worked at Dairy Queen and Alco in Ligonier, Indiana, while she was a teenager. While working at Alco, she met and developed a lifelong friendship with her bestie, Linda Fare. After high school she worked at Nisco in Topeka, Indiana. Adriene loved to camp, going to the race track, and road trips with her grandparents and cousin, Tina, when she was growing up. She enjoyed going to the beach with her kids, racing dogs with her dad, and capturing beautiful sunsets with her camera. Adriene cherished being a mother and nothing was more important to her than her children. The highlight of her life was taking her kids to Disney World. She loved holidays and cookouts with her family, reading, and swimming. She also enjoyed traveling with her mom and stepdad to the mountains in Tennessee. Most importantly, she was a firm believer in God.
A funeral service will be held in Adriene’s honor on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
