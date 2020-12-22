AUBURN — Allen D. Myers, 63, of Auburn, died Monday, December 21, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Allen was born November 5, 1957 in Auburn.
Allen had worked in the farming industry in Northeast Indiana for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Myers of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Seth and Stephanie Myers of Auburn; mother, Beverly Myers of Auburn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Guy Bard of Auburn, Beth and Ike Reas of Butler and Julie and Mark Strite of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Myers; and a sister, Pam.
Memorial visitation for Allen will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday December 28th 2020 at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. A private service will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Dekalb FFA or Prairie Heights FFA.
Face masks and social distancing will be required while at the funeral home and only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
