ROME CITY — Wavie A. Swink, 87, of Rome City died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born March 27, 1934, in Leon, West Virginia, to Ray and Ora (Pickens) Deweese.
On June 20, 1953, in Anderson she married Edward Harold Swink. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Swink was a homemaker.
Surviving are a daughter, Trena (Bob) Georgel of Rome City; two sons, Edward Lee (Judy) Swink of Frankton and Kim Bradley (Deborah) Swink of Anderson; four grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; one sister, Doris Roseberry of Illinois; and two brothers, Jim Deweese of Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Roger Deweese of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
She was also preceded in death by five brothers.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 12-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.