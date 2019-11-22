KENDALLVILLE — Theresa Ann Thieme, 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla, Indiana.
Mrs. Thieme was born in Tipton, Indiana, on June 9, 1931, to Harry Andrew Ripberger and Helen Margaret (Henry) Ripberger. They preceded her in death.
She married Richard Herbert Thieme on Feb. 18, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2009.
She was employed with McCray Hospital in Kendallville as a unit clerk for many years, and she was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Thieme's survivors include her sons, Steven and Debbie Thieme, of Fort Wayne, Randy and Cindy Thieme, of Fort Wayne, and Brian and Sarah Thieme, of Columbia, Missouri; daughters, Debra and Evan Leinker, of Churubusco, Janet Cross, of Kendallville; and Sandy and Steve Peterink, of Kendallville; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Regina Imbody, of Fort Wayne, and Elizabeth Salas, of California.
She was also preceded in death by her son, David Thieme, in 2018; granddaughter, Tesah Thieme, in 2005; and 14 siblings.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, with the Rev. Philip Rigdon officiating the service.
There will be an hour of gathering time at the church prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or School.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
