WATERLOO — Joe Snyder, 61, of Waterloo died Saturday January 2, 2021 at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.
He was born June 16, 1959 in Auburn to Richard L. and Beverly J. (Richardson) Snyder. His mother survives in Waterloo. His father and sister, Alicia Koch, have passed away.
Larry was a former employee of Bastain Plating in Auburn working in chemical waste treatment and was a Jehovah’s Witness, Kendallville congregation. Joe loved music and enjoyed his art, bird watching and nature.
Surviving are four brothers, Lynn W. Snyder of Missouri, Kelly S. (Stephanie) Snyder of Hudson, Craig A. (Barbara) Snyder of Fort Wayne, and Brian L. (Nancy) Snyder of Bryan, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, William “Bill” Koch of Auburn.
No services are planned at this time. A Zoom service will be held at a later date. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials can be given in Joe’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
