LIGONIER — Nancy K. Peterson, age 80, of Ligonier passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2020 at home. She was born on July 26, 1940 to Keith & Beulah (Gill) Carper in Angola, Indiana.
She married Gary E. Peterson on November 25, 1961 at the Wawaka Church of the Brethren.
Nancy graduated from Manchester College in 1962 with a B.S. degree in elementary education and Saint Francis College in 1965 with a M.S. degree in education. She spent her years as a beloved teacher for the Westview School Corporation putting in 40 years before retiring.
She also was a very talented organist and played for many weddings, funerals and church services. Nancy enjoyed reading, knitting, and doing word searches.
She was a member of the Chatterbelles Extension Homemakers, the Ligonier Study Club, the Noble Needle Workers, the Good Samaritans, and the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. Nancy was also selected as a Noble County “Giver of Gifts” in 2012 and Noble County Extension Homemaker of the Year in 2011. She was also a member of the Ligonier United Methodist Church.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Gary Peterson of Ligonier; her children, Carla (Mike) Brumbaugh of Albion, Brad (Kendra) Peterson of Columbia City, Mike (Angela Lowry) Peterson of Anderson; four grandchildren, Courtney (Ben) Lemmon, Katie (Austin Weber) Brumbaugh, Rachel (Josh) Beachy, Allissa (Robert) Hook; 3 great- grandchildren; and her sister, Susie (Larry) Wolf of Ligonier, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn daughter; and grandson, Teegan Brumbaugh.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a service will be held limited to family members on December 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ligonier United Methodist Church. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. The service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page for those not in attendance. Burial will be held at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier United Methodist Church, Kimmell United Methodist Church, Cromwell Lutheran Church, or the Teegan Michael Brumbaugh Scholarship Fund in care of Michael L. Brumbaugh.
The family request that those attending the visitation wear masks and that COVID-19 guidelines be observed.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
