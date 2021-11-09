Dixie Jones
AUBURN — Dixie L. Jones, 87, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Village in Avilla.
She was born October 14, 1934, in Clymers, Indiana, to Lester O. and Helen (Haner) Soncarty.
Dixie married William C. Jones on Jan. 7, 1984, in Logansport, and he passed away Jan. 14, 2021.
She worked as a teller for Farmers and Merchants Bank in Logansport, was an instructional assistant at Longfellow Elementary in Logansport, was a teller at Peoples Federal Savings Bank in Auburn and worked alongside her husband, Bill, at Dairy Queen in Auburn. Dixie was known by many as DQ Dixie.
Dixie was an active member and volunteer of the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. She also served as past treasurer of the church.
Dixie was a member of the Auburn Garden Club, Bridge Club and was a member of a Home Economics Club where she was awarded the “Homemaker of the Year” award.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Jon M. and Beth Myers, of Logansport, Greg and Pam Myers, of Auburn, Laura L. Myers, of Fort Wayne and Sarah E. and Chad Bowers, of Denver, Colorado; four stepchildren and their spouses, Jerry W. and Janet Jones, of Baltimore, Maryland, Frank C. and Cathy Jones, of Garrett, Jill D. McComb of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Amy E. and Paul Melin, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, Billy (Tamera) Jones, Matthew (Lisa) McComb, Zakk Colwell, Ian (Lauren) McComb, Meghan Jones, Sam Myers, Zoey Bowers, Sophie Bowers and Rose Bowers; six great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Jan Soncarty, of Bettendorf, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Joe Soncarty.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov 11, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Ever Rest Memorial Park in Logansport at a later date.
Visitation will be from 12–2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to J.E. Ober Elementary School Student Leadership Team, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
