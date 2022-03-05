KENDALLVILLE — Keith William Hart, 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Mahlon Keith and Lillian Elizabeth (Kammerer) Hart.
On Dec. 14, 1963, in Kendallville, he married Carol Ann Alford.
He retired as a maintenance engineer at A-1 Production in Kendallville, where he had worked for 37 ½ years.
From 1975 to 2021, Keith owned and operated Hart Hauling and Excavation in Kendallville, where he did small residential excavation and sold topsoil.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963, and continued in the Army Reserves for four years. He was a member of American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville.
Mr. Hart was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, where he was baptized as an infant and confirmed in 1952. He was a 50-year member of the church choir and served as an Elder for many years. He also served as Sunday school superintendent and taught Sunday school for 20 years. Keith was a member of the Tuesday Boys at St. John, which was a group of individuals who met and did volunteer maintenance at the church and school. Keith could always be counted on to help at St. John in any way possible.
Keith was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt deer and go fishing. He also enjoyed American Indian artifacts.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Carol A. Hart, of Kendallville; three sons, Dr. Kevin K. (Shaun) Hart, of Leo, Craig D. (Janet) Hart, of Wolcottville and Bruce W. Hart ,of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Alex Hart, David (Susie) Hart, Kaylie Hart, Hannah Hart, Jared Sirk, Jacob Sirk, Reagan Hart and John Welsheimer; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lynn A. (Colleen) Hart, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, David H. Hart, Richard A. Hart and James L. Hart.
Visitation will be Monday, March 7, 2022, from 2-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn on Tuesday.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. 9th St., Auburn ,with Pastor Jon Hunter and the Rev. Dr. Kent Hunter officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Alex Hart, David Hart, Brennen Walton, John Welsheimer, Trace Snyder, Darren Alford, Kelly Kammerer and Klint Kammerer.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Keith’s funeral service on Tuesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran School, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Church Doctor Ministries or Lutheran Indian Ministries.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
