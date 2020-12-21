ANGOLA — Mary Ann Jolin, 89, of Angola, died Monday November 30, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. Mary Ann was born December 25, 1930 in Auburn, a daughter of the late John and Agnes Hinsey.
She is survived by her sons, William “Sonny” Jolin of Arcadia, Florida, John Jolin of Angola, Edward Jolin of Angola and Christopher Jolin of Angola; many grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Jolin Jr.; and a sister, Agnes Hinsey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 with visitation one-hour prior from 10-11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 500 E. Seventh Street, Auburn. Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating. Burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Arrangements made by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
