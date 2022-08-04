Perry Glancy

FORT WAYNE — Perry Leon Glancy, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was born at home in Matthews, on July 15, 1932, to the late Fred F. Sr. & Sara Lois (Lyon) Glancy. Perry’s parents raised their family on a farm in Blackford County. They were in the vegetable business in his younger years and later got into the hybrid seed business, eventually making their mark in the popcorn business.
Perry attended Roll High School, graduating in 1950. While attending Roll High School, he was very active in baseball, track, and basketball. After high school Perry set off to Purdue University where he lived in the Dover House. While at Purdue he married Joan Freestone on September 14, 1952, she was a pivotal factor behind Perry finishing his degree in Vocational Agriculture Education in January 1955.
Shortly after Purdue Perry reported to the U.S. Marine Corps at Quantico, VA., and on Thanksgiving Day of 1955 he left for overseas orders in Okinawa. While serving in the Marines he was promoted to
Platoon Leader and thought he may make a career serving his country. His next assignment would mean spending 5 years away from his wife and new baby and that was something that he just couldn’t bear.
After being released from active duty, Perry was hired by Medina Township Schools as an elementary principle. While serving that school district for 5 years he was able to complete his master’s degree in 1961, later resigning in 1962, going back into the Marine Corps for 4 years.
Coming back to Indiana. Perry got back into the school system in Mashall, Bloomingdale, Cayuga and Wakarusa, serving as a principle from 1962-1966 in these districts. In 1966 Perry returned to Purdue to work on his Doctorate Degree, where he was appointed the Assistant Research Director with the Department of Education in Indianapolis, finishing his Doctorate in the summer of 1978 from Ball State University.
During the years of 1967-1977 he was Superintendent of the MSD of Southwest Allen County Schools, where he helped build and grow the district in tremendous ways. In 1981, Perry retired from the Marine Corps as Lt. Colonel, where he held last held the Commanding Officer position in Fort Wayne. During his years of service, he traveled the world, working in Japan, China, Korea, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Italy, and Spain. In the meantime, Perry decided to leave the Superintendent role, working for 5 years as the CEO of an ag business in Fort Wayne and then venturing out to start his very own consulting business, Midwest Educational Services. He consulted in areas of business, education, bond financing to schools, businesses, and county commissioners. He worked in consulting until 1991, when he accepted a job at Boone Twp. Schools in Hebron, IN. He later resigned in 1997 when his wife Joan became ill and passed away on Thanksgiving Day of 97’.
Retirement didn’t last too long for Perry, he took an opening at Square D in Huntington, where he was part-time supervisor until 2006. During that time, he was the principal of the Lutheran School in Huntington from 2003-2007, and later the principal at Redeemer Lutheran in Kokomo until 2010. Perry joined his son in the lawncare business, where he stayed busy assisting with all the spraying and fertilizing. Perry enjoyed education and learning, he liked to stay busy and work hard. He received his realtor’s license and continued to go back to Purdue to receive more licenses and training to stay active.
Perry was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge and a longtime member of the Elks #155 and St. Michael Lutheran Church all of Fort Wayne.
Loving survivors include his daughters Terry J. (Charles) Wilson, Beverly Hills, FL., Holly M. Pieratt, Fort Wayne, sons Perry B. (Dawn) Glancy, Syracuse, Drew H. (Amy) Glancy, Yoder.
Grandchildren Melanie Bushroe, Fort Wayne, Philip Young, St. Petersburg, FL., Megan (Evan) Bachart, Nashville, Kelly Cavalcanti, Greenwood, Brandy Pieratt, Fort Wayne, Madison Glancy, Markle, Keana (Ronald, III) Comer, Fort Wayne, Kindra Glancy, Fort Wayne, Trey Glancy, Yoder, great grandchildren Emma Bushroe, Roanoke, Jordyn Burkhardt, Greenwood, , Cam Richards, Fort Wayne, Lyla Byrnes, Greenwood, Magnolia Glancy-Comer, Fort Wayne, Emmy Richards, Fort Wayne, sister Juanita Hughes, Elkhart, and twin brother Jerry Glancy, Wichita, KS. He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers Fred F. Glancy, Jr. and Charles Glancy.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor Street, Montpelier, IN 47359 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Robert Bruckner will take place at 12 noon at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46804, on Friday, August 12, 2022; viewing will be held at the church starting at 10 am, until the time of the service. Burial will follow next to his wife at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. Military honors will be conducted at the grave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, IN. Please visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence for the family.
