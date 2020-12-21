ANGOLA — Joseph Jolin, 61, of Angola, died Saturday December 19, 2020 at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola. Joseph was born November 2, 1959, a son of the late William and Mary Ann Jolin.
Joseph is survived by brothers, William “Sonny” Jolin of Arcadia, Florida, John Jolin of Angola, Edward Jolin of Angola, and Christopher Jolin of Angola.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 with visitation one-hour prior from 10-11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 500 E. Seventh Street, Auburn. Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating. Burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Turnstone or Special Olympics.
Arrangements made by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
