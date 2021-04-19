LEO – Ann M. Miller, 82, of Leo, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at The Cedars in Leo. She was born December 7, 1938, in Goshen, Indiana to Edward D. And Anna M. (Bontrager) Troyer.
Ann married Clarence J. “CJ” Miller on Dec. 15,1957, in Goshen, Indiana, and he passed away Feb. 13, 2015.
She was a cafeteria worker for Leo High School, retiring in 1995 as cafeteria manager. In 1978 she began working as the bookkeeper and clerk for the Leo-Cedarville Sewer District for 29 years, retiring in 1995.
Ann was a member of the Grabill Missionary Church in Grabill. She served as a board member for the Leo-Cedarville Imagination Station, was a former Treasure of the Leo Little League and was a member of The Cedars Auxiliary.
Surviving are three children, Lori L. Miller-Goheen and her husband, James Goheen of Fort Wayne, Scott A. Miller and his wife, Kelly of Auburn and Randall J. “RJ” Miller and his wife, Lori of Orland; nine grandchildren, Alyssa (Brooke) Miller, Andrew (Melissa) Miller, Analise (Kylie) Miller, Austin “AJ” Miller, Landon Miller, Allison Miller, Corey “CJ” Miller, Layton Miller and Addilyn Miller; and a sister, Fannie M. Yoder of Hicksville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Floyd Troyer, Cornelius Troyer and Eugene Troyer; and two sisters, Myrtle Bontrager and Edna Lengacher.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Gary Gates will be officiating.
Private family graveside will take place at Leo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Humane Fort Wayne.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
